- Sold by Umidigi-US-Official via eBay.
- Available in three color options.
- 6.53" 1600x720 touchscreen
- MediaTek MT6737 1.25GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP triple rear camera & 8MP front camera
- non-contact digital infrared thermometer
- Android 10 Go OS
- Model: UMI-A7-1
- Sold by Blackview Global Store via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Media Tek Helio P70 octacore processor
- dual sim
- 8.0 + 12MP camera
- 6.67" screeen
- Android 11
- Model: Blackview A100
- Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- In Cloud Navy.
- triple rear camera (12MP & 8MP resolution, 32MP front)
- 6.5" Super AMOLED screen
- Android 10
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-G781UZBATMB
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
- Sold by Eroom via Amazon.
- #6, #8, and #10 thread size
- storage box
- Model: D001
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
