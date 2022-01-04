This is the lowest price we found by $18. Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and SmartThings compatible
- ambient whites from 1,500K to 4,000K
- 2.4GHz WiFi connectivity
- touch or app control
- 22 lumens per panel
- 7 modular panels
- music sync
- dimmable
- Model: NL52-K-7003HB-7PK
Coupon code "MACDL3" takes $20 off, and ties our mention from October as the best we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 color temperatures
- 4 brightness levels
- touch control
- flexible neck
- 65" tall
- Model: MI-DL003
Coupon code "4SICXFLB" drops the price to a buck under our mention from last month, and takes $12 off, for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunshining via Amazon.
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- warm white light
- IP44 rating
- 6 lumens
- Model: AM00005_1
Use coupon code "NY15OFF" for a low by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and SmartThings compatible
- 2.4GHz WiFi connectivity
- 44 lumens per panel
- touch or app control
- 9 modular panels
- RGBW multicolor
- music sync
- dimmable
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Clip the 8% off on page coupon and apply code "503HX3H8" to save at least $29. Shop Now at Amazon
- 18.9" 5500K for $21.16 ($29 off).
- 18.9" dimmable 5500k for $22.25 ($31 off).
- 25.2" 4000k for $29.85 ($41 off).
- Sold by 7Degobii via Amazon.
- glass shade
- built-in LED PCB light source
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
