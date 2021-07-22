Moukey Universal Microphone Clip 2-Pack for $7
Donner · 52 mins ago
Moukey Universal Microphone Clip 2-Pack
$7.20 $9
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MM20" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at Donner

Features
  • 5/8" male to 3/8" female adapter
  • anti-slip dents
  • suitable for most wired or wireless microphones
  • Model: MMc-12M2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MM20"
  • Expires 8/21/2021
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Microphones Donner Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Donner 19% -- $7 Buy Now