Genesis Original Archery Compound Bow for $119
eBay · 14 mins ago
Genesis Original Archery Compound Bow
$119 $160
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by about $41, as most retailers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
  • adjustable draw length range of 15" to 30" and adjustable draw weight of 10 to 20 lbs
  • adjustable to fit everyone
  • machined 6061-T6 aluminum riser
  • aluminum cam and idler wheel
  • Model: 12245
