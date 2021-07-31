Feilun RC High Speed Racing Boat for $110
Banggood · 51 mins ago
Feilun RC High Speed Racing Boat
$110 $129
from $3

Apply coupon code "BGUSFT011" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code. Ships from a USA warehouse.
Features
  • 14.8V brushless motor
  • requires 6 AA batteries (not included)
  • Model: FT011
  • Code "BGUSFT011"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
