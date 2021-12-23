Take $58 off with coupon code "CPW", making this a low by $101. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- supports 4G cellular, built-in GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, phone functions, wireless CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto functions
- 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM
- support 4G SIM card and TF card extension
- split screen function
- Model: CPC200-TBOX
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Save $29 with coupon code "BGDNBJ218", making this a low by $18. Buy Now at Banggood
- Code works for USA warehouse only.
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on zip code.
- DC 12V/13.8V power supply (car cigarette plug)
- dual display, dual standby, and dual track
- adjustable frequency (UHF: 400-470MHz & VHF: 136-174MHz)
- FM radio function
- PC software programmable
- includes mic and mounting bracket
- Model: BJ-218
It's $3 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by autobodynow via eBay.
- molded, rubberized handles
- corrosion-resistant nickel chromium steel
- Model: 2145
Clip the $2 off on page coupon and apply code "UO7TR9QK" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iProBay via Amazon.
- reads and resets engine, transmission, ABS, and SRS system codes
- freeze frame date function
- Model: LK11
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5171021" to drop it to $12.99. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at UntilGone
- individual laser control
- motion activated
- Model: EL0025
Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States. (The cost is typically about $0.25 per KW otherwise.) Shop Now
- Valid Thursday, December 23, 2021 through Sunday, December 26, 2021 before 10 AM and after 7 PM.
- Supercharging locations in 11 states
Prices start from $52, with almost 50 multi-packs on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Power Stop Autospecialty Front Replacement Brake Kit for $51.86 (most charge $89).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- steel belt clip
- polycarbonate case
- 48" Kevlar retractable cord
- Model: 0S48-805
To save $27, apply coupon code "SCP28". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
Apply coupon code "MFW" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in three colors (Blue pictured).
That's $26 off when you buy two pairs. Plus, coupon code "PTF" bags free shipping, another savings of around $19. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "SCP28" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
That's $10 under our mention from Black Friday week, and 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 entry sensors
- motion sensor
- hub
- keypad
- Model: WSHMS-6M
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|LightInTheBox
|54%
|--
|$158
|Buy Now
