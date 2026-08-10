eBay offers the PowerBass Dual 12" Subwoofer System for $279.20 via promo code "BRANDS20" for a $70 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes dual 12" subwoofers and a PBM-400.1 special edition amplifier and ATK-8C 8AWG wire kit
At Amazon, get the Pioneer Double Din Digital Media Receiver for $144. It's the best deal we could find by $36. It includes SiriusXM readiness, Bluetooth calling and streaming, and a bundled wiring harness and microphone for installation. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB port and auxiliary input for connecting portable devices
- SiriusXM-ready with access to over 140 channels (subscription required)
- Advanced Sound Retriever technology restores detail lost to audio compression
- Measures 3.9" deep x 7" wide x 2" tall and weighs 1.5 lb.
- Includes wiring harness, microphone with 10-foot cable, and installation tools
At Amazon, get this Pioneer Double Din Digital Media Receiver for $108. That's $36 less than our mention from last week and the best deal we've seen for this model. It includes Bluetooth for hands-free calling, SiriusXM readiness, and Pioneer's Advanced Sound Retriever technology to improve audio quality from compressed files. Buy Now at Amazon
The Pyle 6.5" 400W 2-Way Component Car Speaker System is at its best-ever price on Amazon; it's also a $26 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.5" mid-bass woofers
- 0.5" silk dome tweeters
- Includes wiring kit, grills, and mounting hardware
eBay's DS18 sale covers car audio gear direct from the brand, including speakers, tweeters, amplifiers, and wiring kits at up to 30% off. Prices range from budget items like a $14.95 100-foot speaker wire spool up to a $299.97 wakeboard tower speaker system with a built-in amplifier and Bluetooth. The lineup mixes DS18 and Black Diamond products in new, open-box, and refurbished condition, giving shoppers several ways to save on the same parts. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|30%
|--
|$279
|Buy Now
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