Lots of stores match this best-ever price, but Newegg's gift card makes it a $10 low. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1440×1280 resolution per eye at 80Hz
- 2 touch controllers
- 2 AA batteries required (included)
- Model: 301-00178-01
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop mice from $14.99, headsets from $29.99, and keyboards from $99.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Logitech G432 DTS:X 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset for $39.99 ($40 off).
Apply coupon code "NQKV5NLE" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Astarry Toys via Amazon.
- dual shock
- 6-axis gyros
- turbo function
- non-slip and anti-sweat grips
- up to 8 hours of gameplay per charge
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock on December 18, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Pro-G 40mm drivers
- DTS Headphone:X for 7.1 surround sound
- noise-cancelling boom microphone
- up to 15 hours of run-time per charge
- Model: 981-000632
Save on a wide range of HyperX gaming accessories, including charging stations, headsets, and keyboards. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $29.99.
It's $62 off the list price and $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Targus via Newegg.
- protective sleeve for 15.6" laptop
- padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
- ventilated front compartment
- Model: TSB944US
That's the best we've seen (a $4 drop since just yesterday) and $179 less than buying a new one in any color. Buy Now at Newegg
- In Red.
- Sold by Dyson via Newegg with a 30-day warranty.
- includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
- 3 speed settings
That's $30 off and a great price for a 24" IPS display. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- IPS panel
- 75Hz refresh rate
- VGA & HDMI (HDMI cable included)
- Model: UM.QE1AA.004
Save about 10% off of what you'd normally pay via coupon code "23BKFCYMB62". Buy Now at Newegg
- It's valid on purchases at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and Xbox's online game store.
- email delivery
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|24%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$299 (exp 1 hr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register