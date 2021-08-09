Moukey Ultra-Compact Phono Preamp for $8

Apply coupon code "PREAMP" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Donner
- metal casing
- DC 5V power supply
- measures 4.15" x 11" x 2.35"
- Model: MPAMP1
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine.
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Apply coupon code "FOA20" for a savings of $10.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- made of polyurethane
- Model: EC2074
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached.
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
Apply coupon code "RECEIVER2" for a savings of $25.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm aux output
- Model: BR2
That's a savings of $11 via coupon code "MA80".
- 3/8" to 5/8" screw adapter
- u-shaped pop filter
- Model: MK0156
Apply coupon code "DFM" for a savings of $25.
- LED lights
- sound activated function
- variable light modes
- 1 wired and 1 wireless remote
- can be used as a disinfecting fogger
- Model: DFM-500
Apply code "MKM" to save $11.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 13-foot XLR cable
- plug-and-play
- includes 6.35mm to 3.5mm conversion plug
- Model: MWm-5
