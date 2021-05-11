Monoprice TrueWireless Bluetooth 5 Earphones w/ Charging Case for $20
Monoprice · 40 mins ago
Monoprice TrueWireless Bluetooth 5 Earphones w/ Charging Case
$20 $40
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice

  • Available in Black.
  • IPX4 sweatproof & splashproof
  • includes portable charging case
  • Model: TWE-04
