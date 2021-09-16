At $41 off, this is the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- lindenwood top, back, and sides
- ABS binding
- 14 frets
- Model: MU40C
-
-
It's $40 off and the best price we could find by $20.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- basswood body and maple neck
- 2 humbucker pickups
- short scale
- 24 frets
- Model: MM100
Shop a selection of 3,000 items.
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the Tama Imperialstar IE52C 5-Pc. Complete Drum Set for $549.99 ($140 off).
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more.
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine.
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find.
- A 2-year Sweetwater warranty applies.
- Two Infinity-R Humbucker pickups
- Undersized Basswood body
- 22" neck
- Model: GRGM21M
Shop home items, apparel, tech, and more. Additionally, apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more.
That's is $38 below the list price
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one.
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Save on three hard drive capacities, each with three read speed options.
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 250GB 500MB/S USB-C Portable SSD for $33.99 (low by $6).
Apply coupon code "AFFDH30" to save $16 off list price.
- adjustable wind speed
