It's the best price we could find by a buck. Although, after you factor in shipping, most retailers charge $31 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- nylon bond blade protection
- 5 point reinforced frame
- dual magnets
- wire form belt clip
- 2 sided printing
- Model: 48-22-0325
- UPC: 045242548057
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- anti-pinch, finger tip control feature
- 360° end hook and 12-foot standout
- Model: L1025CSET2
Find savings on over 60 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a tie with our mention from last week as the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $20, although most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- built-in LED light
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- Model: 2625-20
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 mic tabs
- clear ID holder
- 2 chest pockets
- 4 reinforced pen pockets
- 1 internal chest pocket
- ANSI Type R Class 2
- zipper closure
- machine washable
That's the best price we could find by $6 and a $5 drop since our mention in June. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- .042" & .062" thick blades
- 1" height
- Model: 49-22-1129
Most stores charge $70 for just one of these flashlights. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Discount applies at checkout
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
