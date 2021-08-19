Milwaukee Sawzall 10-Piece Saw Blade Set for $15
New
Ace Hardware · 43 mins ago
Milwaukee Sawzall 10-Piece Saw Blade Set
$15 $20
pickup

You'd pay $5 more elsewhere. It's also the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
  • 1/2" universal tang
  • storage case
  • Model: 49-22-1110
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Saw Blades Ace Hardware Milwaukee Tool
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 25% $20 (exp 1 mo ago) $15 Buy Now