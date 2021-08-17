Milwaukee M18 Sawzall Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) for $180 for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 Sawzall Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool)
$180 for Ace Rewards members $200
free delivery

Ace Rewards members get the extra discount in-cart (it's free to sign up), making this the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • 1.25" stroke length
  • built-In LED light
  • Model: 2821-20
