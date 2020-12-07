New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet w/ Type Cover
$749 $799
free shipping

That's $46 less than our October mention and at least $43 less than you'd pay from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
  • Model: QWU-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Holiday Gift Guide Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% $770 (exp 2 mos ago) $749 Buy Now
Google Shopping   $699 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $795 (exp 45 mins ago) -- Check Price