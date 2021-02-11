New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Go 2 Amber Lake Y m3 10.5" 128GB Windows Tablet
$468 $585
free shipping

Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops it to $162 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Out Of This World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
  • 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows Home 10 in S mode
  • Model: MHM-00001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 21% -- $468 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video   $549 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price