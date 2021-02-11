Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops it to $162 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Out Of This World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- Model: MHM-00001
It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Twilight Blue pictured).
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Save on PCs, accessories, Xbox games specials, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle from $699.99.
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $559. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
Save $250 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Platinum at this price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 1280x800 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGS-00001
