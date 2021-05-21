Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. i7 13.5" Touch Laptop w/ 1TB SSD for $1,495

That's $305 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 1280x800 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGL-00001
That's $129 less than we could find for this bundle purchased separately elsewhere. It's also only $1 more than the best price we've ever seen, which was a 2019 Black Friday deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "STUDENT100" to save $250 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Staples
- Shipping is free for orders over $20 for Staples Rewards members (it's free to join); otherwise, choose in-store pickup.
- 104-key keyboard
- 3-button mouse
- Model: APB-00001
