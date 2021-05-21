Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. i7 13.5" Touch Laptop w/ 1TB SSD for $1,495
New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. i7 13.5" Touch Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,495 $1,800
free shipping

That's $305 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 1280x800 touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: VGL-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Microsoft
Refurbished Core i7 Touchscreen SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% -- $1495 Buy Now