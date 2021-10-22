New
eBay · 30 mins ago
$43 $80
free shipping
That's $25 less than you'd pay at Amazon, although most stores charge $89+. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
- jam release
- side load magazine
- selective actuation switch
- 5/8" to 2" 18-gauge fasteners
- Model: NT50AE2M
Details
Comments
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
eBay · 1 day ago
Certified Refurb Dewalt Tools at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Originals Sahale X Shoes
$56 $149
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
eBay · 1 wk ago
eBay Cell Phone Sale
Up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas at eBay
Extra 25% off $40
free shipping
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Metabo HPT 10" Dual Bevel Sliding Folding Compound Corded Miter Saw
$299 $389
free shipping
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$43
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register