Designed for kids who want a police car that looks the part, this Durango Pursuit replica includes the lights, sounds, and styling of an actual pursuit vehicle. Apply coupon code "MAYBIRD5" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- Officially licensed 1:1 Dodge Durango Pursuit replica
- Interactive siren lights, megaphone, and Bluetooth audio
- Parental remote control with emergency stop brake
- Dual-motor power with soft-start acceleration and suspension
- 12V rechargeable battery providing 73 minutes of playtime
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
This Mario Kart 8 RC racer is $18 today at Amazon. You'd pay $13 more at other stores, including Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. It switches between standard driving and anti-gravity mode and can perform drifts, wheelies, and 360-degree spins at the press of a button. Buy Now at Amazon
- Remote control range of up to 100 feet
- Switches between standard mode and anti-gravity mode
- Performs drifts, tricks, wheelies, and 360-degree spins
- Measures 11.5 x 8 x 7.25"
- Requires 2 AAA batteries, included
- Recommended for ages 8 and up
Update: The price has dropped to $269.49 since this was originally published.
This MiHover electric scooter is $269.59, down from $499.99. It includes a padded seat, front basket, and a UL2272-certified battery for added fire safety, along with a 15-mile range and dual disc brakes for a commuter scooter at this price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 450W motor with a top speed of 16 MPH
- Up to 15-mile range per charge, 5-hour full charge time
- 12" tires with dual front and rear disc brakes
- UL2272-certified battery for fire safety
- Padded seat with a low step-through frame and front basket
- Supports riders up to 265 lb., scooter weighs 35 lb.
Scaled-down ride-on trucks like this one run on a 12V battery and are typically sized for kids who want something that actually looks and moves like a real vehicle, making them a go-to gift for young children in that phase. At $180, that's $140 off the $320 list price. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Walmart
- Designed for flat outdoor surface use
- Includes parent remote control
- Rechargeable battery for extended play
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
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