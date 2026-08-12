Scaled-down ride-on trucks like this one run on a 12V battery and are typically sized for kids who want something that actually looks and moves like a real vehicle, making them a go-to gift for young children in that phase. At $180, that's $140 off the $320 list price. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Walmart
- Designed for flat outdoor surface use
- Includes parent remote control
- Rechargeable battery for extended play
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 44 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
This Mario Kart 8 RC racer is $18 today at Amazon. You'd pay $13 more at other stores, including Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. It switches between standard driving and anti-gravity mode and can perform drifts, wheelies, and 360-degree spins at the press of a button. Buy Now at Amazon
- Remote control range of up to 100 feet
- Switches between standard mode and anti-gravity mode
- Performs drifts, tricks, wheelies, and 360-degree spins
- Measures 11.5 x 8 x 7.25"
- Requires 2 AAA batteries, included
- Recommended for ages 8 and up
This MiHover electric scooter is $269.59, down from $499.99. It includes a padded seat, front basket, and a UL2272-certified battery for added fire safety, along with a 15-mile range and dual disc brakes for a commuter scooter at this price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 450W motor with a top speed of 16 MPH
- Up to 15-mile range per charge, 5-hour full charge time
- 12" tires with dual front and rear disc brakes
- UL2272-certified battery for fire safety
- Padded seat with a low step-through frame and front basket
- Supports riders up to 265 lb., scooter weighs 35 lb.
Aimed at kids and beginners who want a low-stakes entry into drone flying, this quad includes headless mode (no need to orient the drone before flying) and an emergency stop, which make it more forgiving for new pilots. At $49, that's $21 off the $70 list price, and the two batteries plus carrying case add some practical value to the bundle. Apply coupon code "AFOWEPLC" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records 4K HD aerial photos and videos
- Headless mode, one-button return, and emergency stop functions
- Capable of 360° flip stunts
- Includes 2 batteries for extended flight time
- Comes with a carrying case for storage and transport
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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