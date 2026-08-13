Use promo code "BRANDS20" to drop the certified refurbished Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones to $159.99. That's $213 under the cost of a new unit. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get these refurb Sony LinkBuds Fit Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $38. Best Buy charges $200 for a new pair. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Active noise canceling with an Ambient Sound Mode
- Truly wireless in-ear design with silicone construction
- Bluetooth connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops
This Shokz OpenRun open-box pair drops to $50.60 with promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" at eBay. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones. Bone conduction headphones keep your ears uncovered so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening. Buy Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get the Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker for $250. It's the best price we could find by $150. It pairs Bluetooth 5.2 with RCA and 3.5mm inputs, and its build uses 70% recycled plastic with vegan materials. Buy Now at Amazon
- 80W output
- up to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.2, RCA input, 3.5 mm input
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|--
|$160
|Buy Now
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