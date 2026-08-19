Get the Stanmore III, currently $200 off its regular price at Best Buy. This price matches the all-time low seen on Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 80W output
- up to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.2, RCA input, 3.5 mm input
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
JBL's Summer Sale covers Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, headphones, and party speakers, with savings up to 40% off. The JBL Flip 7 portable speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95, while the JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds drop to $29.95 from $64.95. The sale also spans higher-end gear like the JBL Quantum 950X gaming headset, now $329.95. Shipping is free. Shop Now at JBL
- Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, over-ear and on-ear headphones, party speakers, and open earbuds included
- JBL Flip 7 portable waterproof speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds are $29.95, down from $64.95
- JBL Charge 6 waterproof speaker with removable handle strap is $159.95, down from $199.95
- JBL Quantum 950X wireless gaming headset with Adaptive Noise Cancelling is $329.95, down from $399.95
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|49%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$200 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$250 (exp 3 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
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