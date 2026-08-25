This B52 Smith machine is $1,199.99 (reduced from $1929.99) and combines a power rack, cable crossover station, landmine attachment, and pull-up bar in one setup, with weight capacities up to 1,000-lbs. on the J-hooks. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a Smith machine, power rack, cable crossover, landmine attachment, and multi-grip pull-up bar
- Supports over 90 exercise options
- J-hooks rated for 1,000-lbs., safety arms for 800-lbs., and pull-up bar for 600-lbs.
- Independent dual pulley system allows up to three users to train at once
- Cable system uses a 2:1 pulley ratio with 17 adjustable positions
- Includes four accessory attachments
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Expires 9/6/2026
Published 2 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This CAP dumbbell pair matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $29, down from the $47 list price. The set features rubber-coated, anti-roll hex heads paired with a chrome-plated, knurled handle for grip during lifts. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold as a pair, 20 lb. total combined weight
- Recycled rubber-coated hex heads reduce noise and protect floors
- Anti-roll hex shape keeps dumbbells in place between sets
- Chrome-plated steel handle with medium knurling for grip
- Solid cast iron heads with raised weight markings
- Handle measures 1.22" in diameter
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|37%
|--
|$1200
|Buy Now