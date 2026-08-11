This MSI OLED monitor $599 for members at Sam's Club — $200 less than you'd pay at Amazon. It pairs a 49" curved QD-OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also carries DisplayHDR True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 8000 certification for image quality and motion clarity. Sam's Plus members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more; if you're not a member yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. In-store pickup is also available. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Sam's Club