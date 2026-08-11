Amazon offers the msi MAG 342CQRF E20 34" Curved Monitor for $249.99. That's a $40 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" curved screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- AMD FreeSync Premium support
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connections
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This MSI OLED monitor $599 for members at Sam's Club — $200 less than you'd pay at Amazon. It pairs a 49" curved QD-OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also carries DisplayHDR True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 8000 certification for image quality and motion clarity. Sam's Plus members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more; if you're not a member yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. In-store pickup is also available. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 5120x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- VESA ClearMR 8000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified
- Adaptive Sync technology to reduce screen tearing and stuttering
- OLED Care 2.0 technology to help reduce burn-in risk
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This MSI PRO A850PL PCIe5 power supply is $99.99 — the best price Amazon's offered, and $60 less than you'd pay elsewhere. This 850-watt, 80+ Platinum unit has native 12V-2x6 cabling that supports up to 600W for PCIe 5.1 graphics cards. It ships for free too. Buy Now at Amazon
- 850W output with 80+ Platinum certification for up to 92% efficiency
- Native 12V-2x6 PCIe connector delivers up to 600W to support PCIe 5.1 graphics cards
- Fully modular design with embossed jacket cables, including 1 ATX, 2 EPS, 1 12V-2x6, 3 PCIe, and 2 SATA/peripheral cables
- Compact ATX form factor measuring 11.8" x 7.5" x 4.3"
- Built-in protections including overcurrent, overtemperature, overpower, short circuit, overvoltage, and undervoltage protection
Best Buy offers this MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card for $200 less than you'd pay at Amazon. It includes 16GB of GDDR7 memory and PCI Express Gen 5 support, and it can drive up to four displays at resolutions as high as 8K. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 16GB of GDDR7 video memory
- Uses the newer PCI Express Gen 5 connection
- Supports up to 8K resolution
- 3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI outputs for up to 4 displays
- Supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT, and OpenGL 4.6
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|13%
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
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