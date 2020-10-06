It's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GS66005
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more.
Save at least $100 with an eligible device trade-in on the newest, lightest Surface laptop.
- Available at this price in Platinum.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops.
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more.
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
