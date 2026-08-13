This MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is $350 off at Walmart, dropping it to $949 from its $1,299 regular price. Shipping is free. Pickup may also be available, depending on location. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core 5 210H CPU
- 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and thin bezels
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB laptop graphics card
- 16GB DDR5 memory
- 512GB NVMe SSD storage
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Published 48 min ago
Verified 17 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
This MSI OLED monitor $599 for members at Sam's Club — $200 less than you'd pay at Amazon. It pairs a 49" curved QD-OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It also carries DisplayHDR True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 8000 certification for image quality and motion clarity. Sam's Plus members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more; if you're not a member yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. In-store pickup is also available. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 5120x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- VESA ClearMR 8000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified
- Adaptive Sync technology to reduce screen tearing and stuttering
- OLED Care 2.0 technology to help reduce burn-in risk
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
Amazon offers the msi MAG 342CQRF E20 34" Curved Monitor for $249.99. That's a $40 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" curved screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- AMD FreeSync Premium support
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connections
This MSI PRO A850PL PCIe5 power supply is $99.99 — the best price Amazon's offered, and $60 less than you'd pay elsewhere. This 850-watt, 80+ Platinum unit has native 12V-2x6 cabling that supports up to 600W for PCIe 5.1 graphics cards. It ships for free too. Buy Now at Amazon
- 850W output with 80+ Platinum certification for up to 92% efficiency
- Native 12V-2x6 PCIe connector delivers up to 600W to support PCIe 5.1 graphics cards
- Fully modular design with embossed jacket cables, including 1 ATX, 2 EPS, 1 12V-2x6, 3 PCIe, and 2 SATA/peripheral cables
- Compact ATX form factor measuring 11.8" x 7.5" x 4.3"
- Built-in protections including overcurrent, overtemperature, overpower, short circuit, overvoltage, and undervoltage protection
Best Buy offers this MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card for $200 less than you'd pay at Amazon. It includes 16GB of GDDR7 memory and PCI Express Gen 5 support, and it can drive up to four displays at resolutions as high as 8K. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 16GB of GDDR7 video memory
- Uses the newer PCI Express Gen 5 connection
- Supports up to 8K resolution
- 3 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI outputs for up to 4 displays
- Supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan RT, and OpenGL 4.6
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|26%
|--
|$949
|Buy Now
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