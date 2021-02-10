New
Certified Refurb Linksys Velop AC3900 Dual-Band Intelligent Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack
$80 $100
free shipping

That's a $50 drop from last August and the lowest price we've seen for the 3-pack. (It's $100 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Sign in and apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal.
  • complete wireless data throughput of up to 3900Mbps (1300Mbps per unit)
  • seamless WiFi via simultaneous tri-band/dual-band system
  • auto firmware upgrades
  • parental control and guest access
  • Model: WHW0103
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
