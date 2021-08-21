Levi's Men's Taper Pull-On Corduroy Pants for $17

It's $63 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 90% cotton / 7% polyester / 3% elastane
- Model: 158270005
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "DMHP" to save $36. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors (Green/Black pictured).
That's $65 off list and a great price for a pair of slacks. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Get free shipping with orders of $25 or more; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Apply coupon code "HK20" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Army Green pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DN816AM-24-FS" for the best price we could find for two by $51. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Save up to 80% on a selection of over 80 styles. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to 80% on over 60 styles in a variety of fits and colors. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Tencel Men's Jeans in Harvest Gold for $16 (a savings of $54).
Most stores charge $60 to $100 for these trucker jackets. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket for $29.98 (low by $10).
Save on hundreds of men's, women's, and kids' styles – men's jeans start from $15.97, and women's from $14.97. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $41 less than Levi's charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Seattle Pear.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Search for "13026805" to see this style get at a 72% off discount. Buy Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping with orders of $25 or more; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Shop kids' jeans from $15, women's from $21, and men's from $24. The sale also includes shorts, shirts, denim jackets, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Righty Lefty Light for $31 (55% off)
- Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from August 16 through 22.)
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $48 under list, the best price we could find, and a great price on a Levi's men's shirt. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Levi's
|78%
|--
|$17
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register