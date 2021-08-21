Levi's Men's Taper Pull-On Corduroy Pants for $17
New
Levi's · 37 mins ago
Levi's Men's Taper Pull-On Corduroy Pants
$17 $80
free shipping

It's $63 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Levi's

Tips
  • Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • 90% cotton / 7% polyester / 3% elastane
  • Model: 158270005
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Pants Levi's Levi's
Cotton Under $25 Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Levi's 78% -- $17 Buy Now