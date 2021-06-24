Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1,025

That's $805 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.0" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bits
- Model: 81Q9000JUS
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $370
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1" 2-in-1 Tablet for $249
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop for $863
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20VG0092US
Dell Home & Office Sale: Up to 50% off + free shipping
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Ryzen 3 15.6" Laptop for $285
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Dell G5 15 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $736
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
Dell Refurbished Store: 40% off laptops, desktops, monitors, more + free shipping
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Ozark Trail Instant Cabin Tent from $84
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
eBay: Up to 60% off electronics
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Hanes Men's Beefy-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt 4-Pack for $30
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes for $25
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3" 32GB Tablet for $130
- 10.3" 1920 x 1200 FHD IPS touchscreen display
- MediaTek Helio P22T 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- kid mode with parental control
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Android Pie
- Model: ZA5T0380US
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 10.1" 64GB Tablet for $140
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Lenovo 100 Stereo USB Headset for $10
- noise isolation
- 3 sizes of ear cups
- Model: GXD0S50936
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.3" 32GB Tablet for $120
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
- UPC: 194632277388, 194778658638
