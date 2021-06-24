Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1,025
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$1,025 $1,830
free shipping

That's $805 off list and the lowest price we could find.

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14.0" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LCD touch display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bits
  • Model: 81Q9000JUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
