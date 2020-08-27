It's $2 less than buying it directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Newegg
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED near-edgeless display
- 4ms response time
- VGA, HDMI and DP inputs
- 4 x USB 3.0
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 61A9MAR1US
It's $70 under list when you apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE." Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 61E7GAR1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop the price to $10 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $52. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
Apply coupon code "DISCOVER20" to drop the price; a low by $58. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 31.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- tilt stand
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 66A5GCC1US
Apply coupon code "88147" to put it $5 under our June mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $35.) Buy Now at Staples
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65FBGCC1US
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: This item is in stock on October 12, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
That's a low by $100 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
That's the best price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $204.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Apply coupon code "M1BUYNOW" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Get this price via coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" and save $900 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
