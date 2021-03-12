That's $160 less than what Lenovo charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- Intel Core i7-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 20Q0S1RH00
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
It's $160 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000TUS
That's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SX012TUS
Apply coupon code "WEEKENDSALE" to take $174 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000YUS
That's $200 under our mention from last Black Friday week, and $151 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
It's $421 off list and $121 under our December mention. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: R564JA-UH51T
- UPC: 192876825006
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at $245. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Coupon code "TABM10HDDEAL" cuts it to $34 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $10 under our December mention, the best price we could find by $5, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1080p FHD video conferencing
- 2 integrated mics
- USB 2.0
- Model: GXC1B34793
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
