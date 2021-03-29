New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Cerified Refurb Lenovo ThinkBook 14 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i7 14" Touch Laptop
$810 $900
free shipping

Use coupon code "PAYLESSCR" for $590 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Mineral Gray.
  • Sold by AVE Electronics via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20SL001CUS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Refurbished Core i7 14 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $810 Buy Now