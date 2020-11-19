That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
-
Expires 12/2/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 90Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response
- 2.0 USB powered
- Model: 57Y6360
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on TV, video games, headphones, smartwatches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $175 ($175 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Save on small kitchen appliances, shaving & grooming, baby items, toothbrushes, and more. Shop Now at Philips
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Apply coupon code "THINKNOV11" to take $1,539 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20Q0S1RJ00
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|50%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$25 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register