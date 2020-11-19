New
Lowe's · 56 mins ago
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Bluetooth Clock
$25 $50
free shipping

That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 4" LED display
  • 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
  • 3-watt speaker
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Linux OS
  • Model: ZA740005US
  • Expires 12/2/2020
