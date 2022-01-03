That's a $100 drop since last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 4th-Generation AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: 82JY009HUS
Published 9 min ago
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Get this deal via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's a savings of $205 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11-Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HV0040US
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $30 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4J8C8UA
Shop models from Dell, HP, and Acer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude E7270 i5 12.5" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $399.99 ($60 below other refurbs).
That's just $2.50 per month. You'd pay around $20 more for a similar plan elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available for GSMT phones
- Sold by Redpocketstore via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
That's around a buck less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 pairs for $7.99
- 6 Pairs for $11.99
- 12 pairs for $19.99
- Sold by Seven Capital via eBay.
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
At $13 off list, that's a buck less than we saw it just two days ago. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- plug and play wireless connection via USB receiver
- 11 function keys
- numeric keypad
- silent key clicks
- AA battery
- Model: GY41C95749
They're 70% off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo on eBay.
- up to 10 hours of runtime
- built-in microphone
- IPX5 waterproof
- 5.8mm drivers
- touch control
- auto-pairing
- Model: ZA800003WW
