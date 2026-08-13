This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is $520 off the regular price of $1,499.99. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics and a 144Hz Full HD display. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 14 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 170 CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
-
Expires in 5 hr
Published 53 min ago
Verified 2 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
This Lenovo T210 messenger bag is $14.49, down from its $19.99 list price at Amazon. That's $3 less than Lenovo's direct price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Analog Gen II In-Ear Headphones for $5.55. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired connection
- 9mm speaker driver
- Built-in inline microphone
- Includes 3 sizes of ear tips
Apply promo code "BUYMORELENOVO" on the SteamOS Lenovo Legion Go S to drop the price to $834.99. That's $80 less than Best Buy's doorbuster deal. It pairs a 120Hz, 500-nit 8" touch display with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD, and runs on SteamOS rather than Windows. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" IPS display
- AMD Ryzen Z2 Go CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- SteamOS
More Offers
Aimed at mid-range PC gaming, the Lenovo LOQ line sits below Lenovo's flagship Legion series but still delivers capable hardware for the price, and at $1,500 it's currently at its standard retail price with no discount applied. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 100 series processors
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Whisper-quiet cooling system
- Military-grade durability
- AAA gaming-ready performance
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|34%
|$1500
|$980
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register