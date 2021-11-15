That's $159 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $190.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 4.7GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82D2000BUS
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Staples
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82CC6S03E00
That's $130 off list and tied with our October mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82B80006UX
- UPC: 194778313780
That's $40 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A4000MUS
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $140 off, plus Walmart has an identical laptop with a 256GB SSD for $499, making this $69 less for double the storage capacity. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: K712EA-SB35
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Get extra savings when you spend $20 or more on clothing, shoes, sporting gear, and more for men, women, and kids. Over 1,900 items available. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals ZX 8000 Superstar Shoes for $44.99 in cart ($95 off list).
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
