This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is $230 off the regular price of $419, and it's cheaper than Amazon's current price of $295 for the same model. It pairs a 14" 2K touchscreen with up to 18 hours of battery life. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 18-hour battery life
- 14-inch 2K IPS touchscreen display
- High-speed Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
- Front-facing Waves-tuned speakers
- MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor
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Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's laptop sale covers a wide range of brands, including Acer, HP, Lenovo, Alienware, and MSI, with new condition laptops starting under $250. Gaming laptops are well represented, including an Alienware model with an RTX 4050 graphics card at $1,070, down from $1,600. Shoppers who use promo code "50LAPTOP" on their first Woot purchase can get an extra $50 off. Coupon 50LAPTOP ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brands include Acer, HP, Lenovo, Alienware, and MSI
- Options range from budget everyday laptops to gaming laptops with dedicated graphics
- Several 2-in-1 touchscreen models included, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip
- Screen sizes range from 14" to 16"
- Gaming laptops include RTX 4050, RTX 5070, and other dedicated graphics options
- New condition laptops with prices starting under $250
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
This Lenovo B515 backpack is $15, down from $30 on Lenovo's site and within a couple bucks of its best ever price. It fits laptops up to 16" and includes a water repellent, tear-resistant shell along with an anti-theft pocket and luggage strap for travel. Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent & tear-resistant material
- separate cushioned laptop compartment
- anti-theft compartments
- quick-access pocket & 2 side pockets
This Lenovo Idea Tab bundle is $90 off, including the Tab Pen and folio case that often cost extra when bought separately. The 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and quad Dolby Atmos speakers round out a tablet aimed at note-taking and everyday streaming. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate
- 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- MediaTek Dimensity D6300 octa-core processor
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Includes Lenovo Tab Pen and folio case
- Runs Android 15
At Amazon, get this Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $58. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It charges itself using ambient light instead of batteries, and Lenovo says a full charge can last up to a month, even in total darkness. It also connects to up to three devices over Bluetooth 5.1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Solar-powered design uses ambient light instead of batteries
- Bluetooth 5.1 connection supports pairing with up to 3 devices
- Spill-resistant plunger switches with 2.0 mm key travel
- Rated for up to 10 million key clicks
- Can run up to 1 month on a full charge, even in complete darkness
- Measures 16.5" x 5.9" x 0.5" and weighs 2 lb.
More Offers
A 14" Chromebook with a 2K touchscreen is a reasonable pick for students or anyone who wants a lightweight, low-maintenance laptop for browsing, docs, and streaming, and at $419, that's the current list price with no discount applied. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 18-hour battery life
- 14-inch 2K IPS touchscreen display
- High-speed Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
- Front-facing Waves-tuned speakers
- MediaTek Kompanio 500 series processor
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|54%
|$419
|$189
|Buy Now
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