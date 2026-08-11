This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is $400 off the regular price at Best Buy. That's $100 below last week's mention and the best price we've seen. It pairs a 512GB solid-state drive with 16GB of memory and a 15.3" WUXGA touchscreen display, features not always found together at this price. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 12 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Best Buy