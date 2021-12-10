That's a $30 drop since last week and the best price we've seen on this gaming laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82K200XXUS
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save on tablets from $99, monitors as low as $169, desktops from $380, and laptops starting at $635. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to get this deal. That's a buck under last week, $235 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $149 under our mention from last year and the best price we could find now by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
