Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $600
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$600 $769
free shipping

That's $65 less than our mention from last July and the best price we could find by $100. PCMag describes (at list price no less) this system as an "extraordinary blend of performance and value for money." Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81X20002US
eBay 21% -- $600 Buy Now
Lenovo   $665 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price