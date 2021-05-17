Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $600

That's $65 less than our mention from last July and the best price we could find by $100. PCMag describes (at list price no less) this system as an "extraordinary blend of performance and value for money." Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20002US
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "NEWYOGASALE2" to get this deal. That's $419 off and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BJ0005US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "SAVEMORE" to $662.39. That's $23 under our last mention, $238 off list, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A50000US
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
It's $170 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
That's a savings of $140 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Shop a wide selection of over 2,200 items from Arlo, Bose, Makita, Acer, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
It's one of the few RTX 2080 graphics cards currently in stock.
Update: Coupon code "GeForce2080" now drops it to $1,059.99. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3072 CUDA Cores with boost clock up to 1815 MHz
- 8GB GDDR6 memory, up to 496GB/s memory bandwidth
- dual cooling fans
- NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDR
- Turing architecture
- Model: 4X61A22496
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
It's one of the best priced RTX 2070 Super graphics cards out and one of the few in stock. Buy Now at Lenovo
- up to 1,770mHz core clock speed
- HDMI, USB-C, and 3 DisplayPort outputs
- Model: 4X61A22495
