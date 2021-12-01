It's a savings of $240 off list and $120 under what you'd pay directly through Lenovo. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Alexa built-in
- Model: 82FG015LUS
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Apply coupon code "11EYOGADEAL" to take $30 off last week's mention, $630 off list, and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's $280 under list and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. It's a current low by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A4000MUS
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
It's $210 off list and $10 under our Thanksgiving mention. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.)
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Apply coupon code "99TABLET" to get this deal. That's $234 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2.4 GHz wireless connection
- 1,200-DPI resolution optical sensor
- Model: GY50R91293
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Save with tablets as low as $75 and laptops starting at $220. Shop Now at Lenovo
