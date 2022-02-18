That's $150 off, and rewards members get 15% back in rewards (around $82) with this purchase. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 11
- Model: 82H801ENUS
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
That's $680 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's almost $400 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct, even after their advertised coupons. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1160G7 2.1GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" QHD 2256x1504 IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with free upgrade to Windows 11)
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 20qa000fus
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11
- Model: 17ACH6H
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Save on a range of office furniture, including chairs and desks. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the WorkPro 1000 Series Ergonomic Mesh/Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $159.99 (low by $14).
Apply coupon code "LENP40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
Coupon code "THINKPADDEALS" cuts the price to $1,850 off list – a $100 drop from our November mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13" 3000x2000 IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: 20KJS0PN00
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|21%
|$500 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$550
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register