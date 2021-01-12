That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81YK000QUS
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920x1080) 1080p display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000RUS
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Slate Grey.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $280 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on over 280 laptop models at Lenovo. Shop Now at Lenovo
Deals include laptops, desktops, printers, file folders, notebooks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Iron Grey.
- 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band
- octa-core processor
- Android 9 Pie OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5T0263US
- UPC: 194552946166
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Apply coupon code "SAVEMORE" to get this deal. That's $162 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14” 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 512G SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82FE0000US
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|25%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register