- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & Dolby Vision
- 4x HDMI @ 120Hz w/ VRR
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- WebOS
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
That's the best price we could find by $94 and $30 below our mention in January. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- webOs
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- three HDMI ports
- Model: 65UN6955ZUF
That's $183 less than Staples' price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG HDR support
- webOS
- works w/ Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UP8000PUR
That is the best price we could find by at least $18. Buy Now at Abt
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG
- webOS
- compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 55UP8000PUA
- UPC: 195174005880
Save on three of the largest size TVs at lower prices than we saw in our January mention. Prices start at $2,599.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in the QN800A or QN900A models.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Duplex power
- Model: 23-WH-KIT
That's a low by $136 and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You'd pay $27 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by buydig via eBay
- AI Sound Pro adjusts sound levels depending on what you're watching
- DTS digital surround
- Model: MD07500291
