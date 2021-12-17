Save $100 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KM 2041B
-
Expires 1/29/2022
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
Save $40 off list price. If you already have a battery, it's a great price as the kit that includes the battery and trimmer costs $159. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy-duty 0.080" dual line
- 13" to 15" adjustable cutting swath
- Model: KST 1540-06
It's $70 off the list price and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $169. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 4Ah battery and charger
- 7-position, single-lever height adjustment
- foldable handle
- Model: KM 4041-06
It's $6 off and at Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- eco-friendly solution to trays & pods
- places a hole in each soil block for easy seed placement
- makes four 1" blocks or one 3.5" block for both small or large seeds
- Model: 340120-1001
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
Shop discounts on garden tools, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "32SVY46V" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dragro US via Amazon.
- safety lock switch
- includes 2 batteries and charger
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|40%
|--
|$149
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register