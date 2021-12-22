That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 12 different style tips
- S2 chrome vanadium steel
- hard case
- Model: 101464
That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- split point tip
- titanium coating
- 1/4" hex shank
- Model: 89383
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
It's $4 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- heavy-duty
- storage case
- Model: 786488161
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- manganese phosphate treatment
- chamfer bit ends
- S2 alloy steel
- 1/4" shank
- Model: LX-301
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- fits 1/4" hex impact drivers
- precision-milled bit tips
- magnetic tips
- Model: SDMSD24
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- foldable handle
- holds 30 1/4", 40 3/8", and 16 1/2" drive SAE or metric sockets
- Model: 85923
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup, otherwise shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Heat-treated chrome vanadium shaft
- Black oxide and heat-treated magnetic tip
- Cushioned grip
- Model: 67248
