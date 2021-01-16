It's $3 under what you'd pay direct from Kikkerland, when you apply coupon code "EXTRA10." Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- includes 3 curved straws, 3 straight straws, and 1 cotton cleaning brush
- measures 8" x 0.25"
- Boroscillicate glass
- hand-washable
- Model: CU279
Apply coupon code "ACVIP15" to save an extra 15% off items already marked up to 70% off. (Items in the "Special Deals" section are not eligible for the coupon.) Shop cookware, small appliances, bakeware, and accessories. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Pictured is the All-Clad 12" Copper Core Second Quality Fry Pan for $127.46 after coupon (low by $138).
Save on a variety of Hydro Flasks from $15 and accessories starting at $4. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $50 or more or with in-store pickup.
- Pictured is the Hydro Flash 12-oz. Cooler Cup for $14.93 (low by $14).
- The discount applies to select colors.
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Clear/Grey.
- made of Tritan plastic
- stain- and odor-resistant
- measures 11.5" x 8.19" x 16.81"
- Model: 2031848
Apply coupon code "E8RLXMDU" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ahgeng via Amazon.
- zinc alloy, stainless steel construction
- rust-proof
Get an extra 50% off in the cart and another 10% off with coupon code "EXTRA10" for a total savings of up to 73% after all discounts. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
- Eligible items are marked.
With over 1,800 items on sale, treat yourself with designer labels such as Chloé, Emporio Armani, Lanvin, Jimmy Choo, and more. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
- pictured is the ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Men's Cotton & Cashmere Splatter Print Slim Fit Sweater for $177 ($118 off list)
It's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- bubble level
- ruler
- Phillips screwdriver
- Model: 4342
