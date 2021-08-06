Kano 1080p Flexible Webcam for $10
eBay
Kano 1080p Flexible Webcam
$9.99 $30
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20.

Features
  • 1080p video resolution
  • fully adjustable arm
  • macro lens
  • built-in LED light
  • built-in shutter
  • Model: 1013
