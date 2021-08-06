Kano 1080p Flexible Webcam for $10

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- 1080p video resolution
- fully adjustable arm
- macro lens
- built-in LED light
- built-in shutter
- Model: 1013
That's a $70 plummet from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than Amazon currently offers, although most retailers charge $50 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- 1280x720 (720p) video recording at 30fps
- noise-cancelling digital microphone
- auto-focus & auto-exposure
- high-precision glass element lens
- Model: H5D-00013
Clip the coupon on the product page to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New South xnf via Amazon.
- HD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution at 30fps
- 360° rotation and 95° viewing angle
- built-in noise reduction microphone
- Model: A4
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 78° field of view
- 1080p at 30fps / 720p at 60fps
- Model: 960-001176
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "Q4UTKVRA" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by eMeetDirect via Amazon.
- 1080p at 30fps
- automatic light balance
- rotatable tripod ready clip
- plug & play USB connection
- 2 built-in omnidirectional noise-canceling mics
That's around $4 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellurize via eBay.
- includes filter and USB cable
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
