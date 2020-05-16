Open Offer in New Tab
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$110 $170
free shipping

That's a savings of $60 off list and tied with the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available in Titanium Black at this price.
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • built-in microphone
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
  • Model: 100-99010002-14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$50 $150
free shipping

That's a refurb low by $18 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
  • sweat- and dust-resistant
  • built-in microphone
  • 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
  • Model: 100-99010002-14
