Daily Steals · 22 mins ago
Refurb JBL Free X Bluetooth True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$46 $150
free shipping

Use coupon code "DNJBLX" to drop it to $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • IPX5-certified design
  • integrated microphone
  • 3 ear tip sizes
  • 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
  • Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
  • Code "DNJBLX"
  • Expires 6/15/2020
    Published 22 min ago
expired
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
JBL Free X Bluetooth True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$55 $150
free shipping

Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • IPX5 waterproof
  • charging case
  • Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM

Expires: 05/11/2020 · Save $95.00 after discount · Free Shipping

